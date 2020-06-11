ATLANTA (CBS46) -- With Tuesday's disastrous primary election fresh on their minds, voters continued to express doubts that elections officials in Fulton County will be capable of handling the upcoming general election in November.
CBS46 has learned that on Wednesday -- the day after the election -- many voters in received letters in the mail notifying them that their voting precinct had changed locations. The letters were dated May 22.
“I was outraged," said longtime Fulton County voter Imara Canady. "This whole election cycle has been a huge debacle, and it’s been very frustrating for myself and so many voters across Fulton County.”
The chair of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections heard a slew of complaints from voters during a virtual public meeting Thursday.
They also heard from Director of Elections Richard Barron, who said the county lost as many as 500 poll workers since the last election, explaining that the COVID-19 pandemic affected his department greatly.
Canady, the longtime Fulton County voter, said he believes most of the blame lies with Barron.
"He’s got to go," Canady said. "He has had more than enough time to get this right.”
