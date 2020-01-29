COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A capacity crowd debated late into the night on a proposed ban on the sale of dogs and cats at pet stores in Cobb County.
Many people voiced their concerns with supporters of the plan claiming pet stores put profit over the well-being of the animals.
CBS46's Molly McCollum found out last week that the ban may end up impacting only one store in the county, the Petland store in Kennesaw.
The store has been under fire in recent years as lawsuits have alleged the business sold sick animals to prospective pet owners.
CBS46 reached out to Petland about the potential ban. Here’s part of the statement that their representative James Balli provided to our newsroom:
"Such an amendment is not necessary. Petland has been owned and operated by the Parker family [Cobb County residents] for the past two decades. The Parker family has heavily invested in the build-out of a modern and state-of-the-art pet store with a sophisticated ventilation system, large kennels, and socialization areas. Over the past two decades, Petland has worked with the Georgia Department of Agriculture and our local partners to ensure that Petland not only meets, but exceeds, the standards of care and rules required by Georgia law. As a result, Petland Kennesaw is the safest place for Cobb residents to purchase a pet that is healthy, loved and ready to be a member of the family for years to come."
Last year, the cities of Atlanta and Canton both passed nearly identical ordinances. However, those were preemptive measures because there were no pet stores that sold cats and dogs.
If the ban is approved, pet stores will have 90 to stop selling dogs or cats or they will be subject to a $1,000 fine for each animal sold.
The ban would not affect adoptions by shelters or licensed rescue groups at pet stores.
The next public hearing on the issue will be held on February 11. That is when the vote will be taken on the proposal.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
