GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- In the city of Peachtree Corners, a massive mixed-use development is giving some the growing pains.
“I guess for me my biggest concern is the traffic,” a resident told CBS46 News.
At a city council meeting this week, local leaders approved the development of a 9-acre plot of land off Peachtree Parkway for people to live, work and play.
“What this did is take a parcel that had been unproductive for a number of years and it returns it to a productive use and it does so without putting too much of one use on the parcel, it mixes it up,” City Manager Brian Johnson said.
Located in the city’s technology park, the contemporary-style development is intended to serve young professionals working in the area.
“These people moving into Peachtree Corners are going to need to shop, they’re going to eat in restaurants, they’re going to get gas. They’re going to do things that generate sales tax dollars,” Johnson said.
Those opposed to the Broadstone Peachtree Corners development cited concerns over increased traffic and higher taxes.
“The question is, who is going to pay for the additional taxes that the school system needs to support this development?” A resident asked at the city council meeting.
City leaders assured CBS46 there will not be a tax increase and the plan gives residents the ability to walk through much of the city’s technology hub.
“Change is always difficult for people. With change comes unknown so there’s always that whole what if, what if. We get it, but first of all remember what it currently is,” Johnson said.
The developer for this project is Alliance Realty Partners. They plan to develop 295 apartments, 26 townhomes and office space on the property. The project will also include retail and or restaurant space. Construction will begin in the next three to five months.
District 3 Council Member Alex Wright released the following the statement:
"When it comes to land developments, My focus is on long term value creation. While in the short term this proposed development would be an improvement over what is currently there, over the long term, I don’t believe what they proposed would hold its value, much less create long term value. It really is that simple."
