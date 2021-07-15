DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s official, Dekalb County Schools announced masks will be required for all students, staff and guests this fall.
That includes those who are fully vaccinated.
“I think they should do it, you know to protect everybody,” Sharon said.
The district said the decision to mask up was reached due to low vaccination rates in the county coupled with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“It’s good for everybody, the whole planet population, let them wear mask until we can clear this up,” Sharon told CBS46 News.
The CDC recommended those 2 or older should mask up in schools, but that’s a recommendation for those who are unvaccinated. Not all parents are happy the district decided to ignore that last line.
“I feel like that’s up to the parents…it’s right here on my face yeah it’s comfortable but it’s hot at the same time, and I know if I’m hot the kid is hot,” Joshua Woodall said.
CBS46 spoke to a fully vaccinated Dekalb County teacher who asked not to be identified out of concern for his job. He told CBS46 News he was highly critical of how the district handled the pandemic last school year but this time around things are different.
“Well, I kind of applaud the decision now,” the teacher said.
He explained he believes the district made the right decision to protect everyone they are responsible for.
“Absolutely, the teachers and the students everybody matters,” The teacher explained.
There are some exceptions to the district's rule. Officials said masks are optional for athletic sports and outdoor activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.