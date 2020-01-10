ATLANTA (AP) - As the nation prepares for the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday, King's daughter says the Atlanta center named for him will offer nonviolence training, voter registration and visits from politicians, entertainers and sports figures.
Bernice King called this a "dire" election year, amid the impeachment of President Donald Trump and a tumultuous climate in the United States.
She said voter registration will take place at the series of Atlanta events, as well as a demonstration of the workings of new voting machines, in hopes of encouraging voting and reducing wait times at voting sites.
WATCH: Thursday's press conference announcing the plans (Can't see the video? Click here)
