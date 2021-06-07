ATLANTA (CBS46) — We now know where Major League Baseball stands when it comes to the lawsuit filed aimed at returning the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game to Truist Park in Atlanta.
"Political theatrics."
In a court filing Monday, the MLB wrote a scathing narrative aimed at the Job Creators Network (JCN), who they call a "conservative advocacy group," who recently filed a $100 million lawsuit against Major League Baseball.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on June 1, is requesting an injunction to return the All-Star Game to Cobb County, or pay $100 million in damages to local and state small businesses.
In April, baseball officials voted to move the game from Cobb County to Denver, Colorado because league officials disagreed with Georgia’s revamped election law signed by Gov. Brian Kemp.
In Monday's court filing, the MLB argues "there is no emergency that justifies the extraordinary relief JCN seeks," and "JCN plainly cannot demonstrate a 'clear' and 'substantial' likelihood of success on the merits of its claims."
On its website, JCN lists a series of bullet points on the harm being done to Atlanta, Cobb County, and Georgia with the game being moved.
They say 8,000 hotel reservations were canceled and revenue from ticket sales, concessions, and other events at Truist Park were lost, among other things.
A hearing on the injunction is scheduled for Thursday, June 10.
CBS46 will follow that hearing and will bring you the latest details when it is concluded.
You can read the full response from Major League Baseball below.
