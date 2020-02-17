ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said this weekend he hasn't spoken with the Braves about getting rid of the tomahawk chop that's been with the team since the early 1990's.
"I can honestly say I have not had a conversation with the Braves about the Tomahawk Chop," Commissioner Manfred said during a state of the game question and answer session Sunday. "It's not that I don't understand that it's an issue, it's just simply too much going on and I haven't even gotten around to it."
The tomahawk chop and foam tomahawks came back into the spotlight during last year's baseball playoffs when St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher and Cherokee Nation member Ryan Helsley said he felt the chant was disrespectful of his Cherokee heritage.
The chop and the warchant actually started with the Florida State Seminoles. It was adopted by the Braves when former Seminoles star Deion Sanders played in Atlanta. The chop and chant has since been adopted by the Kansas City Chiefs as well and could be heard during Super Bowl LIV.
