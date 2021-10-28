ATLANTA (CBS46) — The “tomahawk chop” is a staple when Braves take the field, but the time-honored tradition is dividing fans and landing a top MLB commissioner in the spotlight.
Around The Battery, baseball fans are split on the controversial gesture.
“It’s a simple celebration for the Braves,” said one fan.
“I don’t do it personally, but that’s just me,” said another.
Raising an arm has brought down debate, following MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred’s supportive comments over the chop.
At game 1 of the World Series, he spoke to reporters about the celebratory cheer.
“The Native American community in that region is wholly supportive of the Braves program, including the chop. For me, that’s kind of the end of the story,” said Manfred. “In that market, we’re taking into account the Native American community.”
The top official’s stance resonates with fans in Atlanta.
“Preventing ourselves from doing the chant is silly, especially on the heels of commissioner Manfred said,” explained one Braves fan. “There are much bigger issues the entire country needs to focus on, other than a gesture.”
Manfred is also receiving support from the Georgia Council on Native American Concerns. David Kirkland, the Vice Chairman of the council, said the Braves organization has evaluated input from Native American tribes concerning the club’s traditions.
“There are real pressing issues in the Native American community and frankly the chop is not one of them,” said Kirkland. “The council is focused on larger issues. We’re worried about cultural heritage, preservation of our history, education, economic opportunity.”
But with more than six hundred native tribes across North America, there is bound to be disagreement.
Laura Cummings Balgari, co-director of Atlanta Indigenous Peoples Association, called the gesture a caricature.
“It seems old fashioned. I think we can all do better as Americans,” she said. “It is seen as a characterization and simplification of native culture, and really reinforces the stereotype of Native Americans being savage and warlike.”
The National Congress of American Indians also spoke out.
“In our discussions with the Atlanta Braves, we have repeatedly and unequivocally made our position clear – native people are not mascots, and degrading rituals like the ‘tomahawk chop’ that dehumanize and harm us have no place in American society,” said Fawn Sharp, president of the organization.
Since his initial statement Tuesday, Manfred has made no further comments surrounding the chop.
