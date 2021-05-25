ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez is used to making headlines, but his most recent headline is a first for the baseball legend.
A.Rod’s name is being mentioned all over for his latest business venture, his own makeup.
Rodriguez took to social media on May 20, announcing that he partnered with the beauty and wellness company Hims & Hers to create a concealer line for men.
“Working with the Hims & Hers team, I wanted to create a product that solved an issue I faced every day. I realized as I was jumping from meeting to meeting, I needed something quick and easy in my routine to conceal blemis[es] or razor bumps,” he tweeted.
The Blur Stick, as it's called, is the first product on the line.
“It’s a convenient concealer specially designed for men that can be used for skin imperfections. Check it out, I think you’ll be surprised how often it comes in handy.”
The Blur Stick is available in eight different shades and retails for $17.
