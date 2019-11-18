GRAYSON, Ga. (CBS46) All-star MLB player Austin Meadows was the guest of honor on Sunday as his jersey was retired at Grayson High School.
Meadows led Grayson High School to an appearance in the Class 6A state semi-finals as a junior before being drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2013 Major League Baseball Draft.
He was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays midway through the 2018 season.
In his first full season in 2019, Meadows was named to the MLB All-Star Game, finishing the season with 39 home runs, 89 runs batted in and a .290 average.
