SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- There has been a huge press for safety net extensions after two fans were caught in the line of fire Wednesday night.
It all happened during the Mets versus Dodgers game, both an older man and young girl were struck along the baseline. These incidents have reignited the long time discussion on better safety measures across all MLB parks -- including another extension to the safety netting.
Reporter Iyani Hughes spoke with one long time Braves fan who said extended safety nets may take away from the game day experience.
"Right now I feel like MLB is doing their best and they have done a lot on their side to make sure fans feel safe, but I think down the road, yes we will probably see nets extended and other safety measures," said Emaeus Thomas.
In February of last year, the MLB announced that protective netting on all 30 ballparks will be extended to at least the end of both dugouts, though some fans still believe that isn't far enough.
