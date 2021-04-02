As controversy continues to surge following the passing of Georgia's new voting law, Major League Baseball announced plans to find a new host city for both the 2021 All-Star Game and the draft.
MLB officials released a formal statement on the matter:
Following the MLB's decision, the Atlanta Braves organization released a statement regarding the All-Star Game relocation:
The Atlanta Braves are deeply disappointed by the decision of Major League Baseball to move its’ 2021 All Star Game.
This was neither our decision, nor our recommendation and we are saddened that fans will not be able to see this event in our city. The Braves organization will continue to stress the importance of equal voting opportunities and we had hoped our city could use this event as a platform to enhance the discussion. Our city has always been known as a uniter in divided times and we will miss the opportunity to address issues that are important to our community.
Unfortunately, businesses, employees, and fans in Georgia are the victims of this decision.
We will continue to support the community legacy projects which have been planned and are in process.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp released the following statement:
I will not back down. Georgians will not be bullied. We will continue to stand up for secure, accessible, fair elections.— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 2, 2021
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms released the following statement:
Just as elections have consequences, so do the actions of those who are elected. Unfortunately, the removal of the @MLB All Star game from GA is likely the 1st of many dominoes to fall, until the unnecessary barriers put in place to restrict access to the ballot box are removed.— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) April 2, 2021
