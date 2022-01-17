ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day ("MLK Day") is around the corner and many organizations and businesses around the metro-Atlanta area are doing what they can to celebrate and serve.
ATLANTA:
- King Holiday Observance
- Honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with a virtual series on nonviolence, youth summits, service projects and more. Jan. 10-17.
- Hosea Helps Free Food distribution
- Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hosea Headquarters
- 2545 Forrest Hills Drive SW
- More information: 404-755-3353
- Braves Food Distribution
- Jan. 14 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hank Aaron New Beginnings Academy
- To donate, click here.
- Atlanta Hawks MLK Day game
- 6 p.m. Jan. 17
- Unveiling of MLK Wall, performance by CONTAGIOUS!, pre-game panel titled "Advancing the Legacy: Chasing the Dream"
- Click here for tickets
- AKA Health Screening Event
- Jan. 15 and Jan. 17 at St. Philip AMEC in Atlanta from 8:00am-5:00pm
- FREE mammograms, COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, testing and flu shots
- To register for a mammogram: click here.
BROOKHAVEN:
- MLK Day Dinner and Program
- Jan. 17 in Apple Valley Road parking lot of Brookhaven MARTA station at 1268 Apple Valley Road NE
- Starts at 5:30 p.m.
- Tickets: $10 each
- To purchase: 404-637-054
EAST POINT:
- 4th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service
- Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jefferson Park Recreation Center
- Free admission, free food bags and hot meals, PPE swag bags, at-home COVID test kits. There will also be a downtown cleanup from 8:30 to 11 a.m.
- Click here for more information.
ACWORTH:
- Day of Celebration and Service
- Jan. 17 at Acworth Community Center at 4361 Cherokee Street
- Starts with breakfast at 8:30 a.m.
- More information: 770-917-1234
DORAVILLE:
- MLK Day 5K Freedom Run
- Jan. 17 at 9 a.m.
- Walk or run this 5K to celebrate the spirit of sisterhood and brotherhood with fellowship and fitness.
- Music starts at 8 a.m.
- Tickets: $30
- More information: click here
GWINNETT:
- MLK Day Parade
- Jan 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Gwinnett Justice Center at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville
- Free admission
- More information: click here
McDONOUGH:
- Prayer Breakfast and Parade, peace march, and youth celebration
- Jan. 15 to Jan. 17 at Henry County Performing Art Center Lot at 37 Lemon Street
- More information: click here
DECATUR:
- MLK Day Parade on Jan. 17 at 9 a.m.
For additional MLK Day options and ways you can serve this year, click here.
If you would like to submit an event for this list, send an email to web@cbs46.com.
