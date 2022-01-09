ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day ("MLK Day") is one week away and many organizations and businesses around the metro-Atlanta area are doing what they can to celebrate.
ATLANTA:
- King Holiday Observance
- Honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with a virtual series on nonviolence, youth summits, service projects and more. Jan. 10-17.
- Hosea Helps Free Food distribution
- Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hosea Headquarters
- 2545 Forrest Hills Drive SW
- More information: 404-755-3353
MARIETTA:
- Programming focuses on local Black history, special exhibits and more.
- Jan. 15 at Marietta Museum of History at 1 Depot Street
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Film times: 10 a.m., Noon, 2 p.m.
BROOKHAVEN:
- MLK Day Dinner and Program
- Jan. 17 in Apple Valley Road parking lot of Brookhaven MARTA station at 1268 Apple Valley Road NE
- Starts at 5:30 p.m.
- Tickets: $10 each
- To purchase: 404-637-054
ACWORTH:
- Day of Celebration and Service
- Jan. 17 at Acworth Community Center at 4361 Cherokee Street
- Starts with breakfast at 8:30 a.m.
- More information: 770-917-1234
DORAVILLE:
- MLK Day 5K Freedom Run
- Jan. 17 at 9 a.m.
- Walk or run this 5K to celebrate the spirit of sisterhood and brotherhood with fellowship and fitness.
- Music starts at 8 a.m.
- Tickets: $30
- More information: Click here
GWINNETT:
- MLK Day Parade
- Jan 17 at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Gwinnett Justice Center at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville
- Free admission
- More information: click here
McDONOUGH:
- Prayer Breakfast and Parade, peace march, and youth celebration
- Jan. 15 to Jan. 17 at Henry County Performing Art Center Lot at 37 Lemon Street
- More information: click here
For additional MLK Day options and ways you can serve this year, click here.
