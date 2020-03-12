ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Major League Soccer announced Thursday it is suspending the regular season.
MLS' decision comes less than 24 hours after the NBA suspended its regular season and the NCAA decided to hold tournament games with very limited attendance.
Related COVID-19 Coverage:
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia nearing 20
- US Capitol closing to public until April amid virus scare
- Second round of passengers from cruise ship lands at Dobbins Air Reserve Base
Atlanta United's game against Club America scheduled for next Wednesday is also suspended. That game is overseen by CONCACAF, not Major League Soccer.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 on all platforms for the latest details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.