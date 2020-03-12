Toronto FC v Atlanta United - Eastern Conference Finals

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 30: Leandro Gonzalez Pirez #5 of Atlanta United attempts to clear a pass intended for Tsubasa Endoh #31 of Toronto FC in the first half during the Eastern Conference Finals between Atlanta United and Toronto FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 30, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 Kevin C. Cox

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Major League Soccer announced Thursday it is suspending the regular season.

MLS' decision comes less than 24 hours after the NBA suspended its regular season and the NCAA decided to hold tournament games with very limited attendance.

Related COVID-19 Coverage:

Atlanta United's game against Club America scheduled for next Wednesday is also suspended. That game is overseen by CONCACAF, not Major League Soccer.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 on all platforms for the latest details.

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.