Worksource GA

Residents in Roswell seeking employment will have help from the county in finding career opportunities.

Starting November 17, the county will roll out its mobile career center bus at various locations in Roswell.

The Mobile Career Center is a service of WorkSource Fulton, which serves more than 10,000 Fulton County residents each year, providing job training, career advisement, and job search support in an effort to connect job seekers with in-demand careers.

WorkSource staff will be providing help with resumes and interview skills, as well as providing guidance to help residents in their job search from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Wednesday, Dec. 2

1. City Hall

38 Hill Street

Roswell, GA 30075

Thursday, Nov. 19

Wednesday, Dec. 9

2. East Roswell Park

9000 Fouts Road

Roswell, GA 30076

Tuesday, Dec. 15

3. Hembree Park

850 Hembree Road

Roswell, GA 30076

The Mobile Career Center offers Wi-Fi, computer stations, and printing capabilities to provide workforce services remotely, and in adherence with social distance guidelines to protect both Fulton County residents and workforce staff.

For more information, visit ATLWorks.org

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.