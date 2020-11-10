Residents in Roswell seeking employment will have help from the county in finding career opportunities.
Starting November 17, the county will roll out its mobile career center bus at various locations in Roswell.
The Mobile Career Center is a service of WorkSource Fulton, which serves more than 10,000 Fulton County residents each year, providing job training, career advisement, and job search support in an effort to connect job seekers with in-demand careers.
WorkSource staff will be providing help with resumes and interview skills, as well as providing guidance to help residents in their job search from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Wednesday, Dec. 2
1. City Hall
38 Hill Street
Roswell, GA 30075
Thursday, Nov. 19
Wednesday, Dec. 9
2. East Roswell Park
9000 Fouts Road
Roswell, GA 30076
Tuesday, Dec. 15
3. Hembree Park
850 Hembree Road
Roswell, GA 30076
The Mobile Career Center offers Wi-Fi, computer stations, and printing capabilities to provide workforce services remotely, and in adherence with social distance guidelines to protect both Fulton County residents and workforce staff.
For more information, visit ATLWorks.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.