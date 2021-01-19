Help is on the way for people seeking employment assistance in the city of South Fulton.
WorkSource Fulton’s Mobile Career Center will be at CollabSouth located at 6385 Old National Highway from 9 a.m. to 3:30 pm on January 19, 20, and 21.
The mobile career center offers wi-fi, computer stations, and printing capabilities for those seeking employment assistance.
The Mobile Career Center will be used to assist unemployed or underemployed individuals who may have been impacted by COVID-19.
The mobile career center provides job seekers help with resume, interviewing skills, and support to help residents find employment.
More information on the mobile career center can be found at https://www.selectfultoncounty.com/mobilecareercenter
