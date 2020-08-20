SANDY SPRINGS (CBS46)—Fulton County has partnered with a community organization to offer free COVID-19 testing.
According to a press release, the mobile testing site will take place at the former North Springs Shopping Center located at 7300 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.
Testing will take place from August 24 through September 18, and the mobile testing site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Participants can schedule an appointment the evening before, or the day of the appointment by texting COVID to 678-802-9624.
“Although scheduling an appointment in advance is encouraged, test takers can also register onsite if they are unable to register in advance or do not have access to a smartphone. Testing site dates, locations, and/or times are subject to change. Please visit coreresponse.org/covid19-atlanta the day of testing to confirm the testing site information”, the release stated.
Anyone who did not receive a text or email with their results within five business days, are asked to use following options to get their results:
- Email fcboh.covid@dph.ga.gov with your name and date of birth
- Call 404-613-7295 Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5 p.m.
