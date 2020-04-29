ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Fulton County Board of Health sent its new mobile COVID-19 testing unit to southwest Atlanta Wednesday, its first stop in an effort to make the testing available to more citizens.
Healthcare workers are providing a free test in the parking lot of the McGhee Tennis Center to anyone who wants one, regardless of whether they have symptoms. No appointment is required.
Vincent Hairston did not have symptoms, but at age 67, he's considered "high-risk." He was among the first to show up.
“It’s always good to be tested," he said.
Until recent days, Georgia was lagging behind most other states in the number of COVID-19 tests performed. But Tuesday evening, Gov. Brian Kemp announced a record 13,000 tests had been reported that day statewide.
Dr. David Holland is the chief clinical officer for the Fulton County Board of Health. He said the drive-thru testing sites throughout Georgia are nice because they can handle high volumes and people can stay in their cars.
"But not everybody has a car," he said. "We don’t want people packing into public transit and Uber and things just to get a test when we can come to them.”
At the mobile unit, patients are asked to do their own nasal swabs. However, they get coaching on how to do it correctly for the most accurate result.
“Your nose actually goes back, not up," said Holland. "We think of it as going up because of the way that our nostrils are set up, but the nose cavity actually goes back. So when you take your Q-tip, you want to go straight back, not up.”
“I tell you, it kind of hit the back of my head, I had to stick it up there so far," Hairston said with a laugh.
Workers told him they’ll call him with his result in a couple of days.
The Fulton County Board of Health hopes to get a second van soon. Officials will post regular updates here listing testing dates and locations.
