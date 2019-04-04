ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Emory University prides itself on free and open expression, but some students say flyers made to mimic eviction letters took that freedom too far.
Several students woke up Tuesday morning to find what appeared to be eviction notices on their doors in dorms and on apartments near campus.
“It was just havoc,” said Emory Law Student, Madison Bader. “People were panicking. People thought that people had their home addresses and they were scared for their safety,” she continued.
The problem is many of the students receiving the letters are Jewish. “I just couldn’t believe that there was targeting of Jewish students,” said Emory Law student J Jurow. “Every student who received one that I was made aware of was Jewish,” he said. “The fact that only Jewish students seemed to have received these letters is a pretty big coincidence that suggests targeting and anti-Semitism.”
The group behind the flyers is called Emory Students for Justice in Palestine. The flyer highlights that Palestinians are threatened daily with conflict and homelessness. Some of the students held a small protest on campus Wednesday chanting: “Stop the aggression. Stop the crimes. Israel out of Palestine.”
CBS46 reached out to the student group via the Facebook page they listed on the flyer, but the students declined to do an interview with CBS46 mentioned that other students are upset by the flyers. The student group
SJP told CBS46 it would release a statement in the coming days.
“A lot of the Jewish students on campus felt targeted,” Bader told “They felt discriminated against. They felt like they were being harassed.”
Also on the flyer, a stamp and signature from Emory University Office of Residence and Housing Approval, along with a signature denoting that the university approved the flyer.
“As long as it’s a student organization, every poster gets a stamp,” Bader said.
Emory University told CB46 Wednesday evening that there is no evidence any student group was targeted. Jewish students tell CBS46 there was a better way for the student organization SJP to highlight injustices in the Middle East than posting the eviction letters on student’s doors, which students say is a violation of school policy.
“When you don’t even bother to take a look at the content of messages, you in a way encourage and authorize hate,” Jurow told CBS46. “I think the university can draw a finer line between making sure that people on both sides are hard and ensuring that people are not living in fear that they’re being targeted for hateful messages,” he went on.
Emory University sent the following statement:
“Emory University is committed to an environment where the free expression of ideas and open, vigorous debate and speech are valued, promoted, and encouraged. Emory’s Respect for Open Expression Policy supports various and diverse forms of open expression within an environment of civility and mutual respect.
Recognized student organizations can receive permission to post flyers under Emory’s posting guidelines, which are consistent with the University’s Open Expression policy. While a student group received permission to post the flyers, they did not comply with posting guidelines and the flyers were removed. In reviewing this incident, we found no evidence that individual students or a particular group were targeted.
The Office of Student Conduct will review the incident and determine appropriate next steps. Emory University does not tolerate any behavior that threatens members of our community.”
CBS46 is waiting to receive a statement from the student group SJP explaining the intent of the flyers and how the recipients were chosen.
