ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- A local pizza chain is honoring an employee who lost their life a year ago.
Southern Pie LLC, a MOD Pizza franchisee in Georgia and Alabama, unveiled its plans to launch the “Kennedy” – an impact pizza named after Kennedy Segars, a member of the Decatur MOD Squad.
Segars was tragically killed by a drunk driver in October 2018.
The Kennedy pizza will be available from March 5 - April 22, 2019 at five MOD Pizza locations in Georgia, plus two additional locations in Madison and Mobile, Alabama. Southern Pie LLC will donate one dollar from every Kennedy pizza sold during these dates to Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD).
The Kennedy pizza will be available at the following seven MOD Pizza locations:
MOD was recognized by Fortune as one of the “20 Best Workplaces in Retail,” a “Best Workplace for Women,” a “Best Workplace for Millennials,” and a “Best Workplace for Diversity.”
For more information, please visit www.modpizza.com or connect with the brand via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.