Early trial data for Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine shows it is 94.5% effective. It’s welcomed news for Emory University doctors Nadine Rouphael and Colleen Kelley, both principal investigators for the vaccine.
“The press release this morning reports 94.5 percent efficacy which is better than we ever could have hoped for with only mild to moderate side effects,” said. Dr. Kelley.
Emory has made great contributions to Moderna's vaccine, enrolling more than 700 people into its study. The news from Moderna comes amid one of the worst weeks for Covid-19 in the country.
Moderna said results show its vaccine was generally well tolerated, with adverse effects being mild to moderate and short-lived.
“A lot of focus was placed on ensuring that the trial participants were representative of those in the U.S. and those most likely to benefit including Black and Latinx populations.
The vaccine trial results come at record speed.
“The phase three trial started on July 27th nationwide,” said Dr. Rouphael. “Here at Emory, it started on August 11th and it concluded on October 23rd.”
While it has been fast tracked, doctors say the preliminary results show that the vaccine is safe. Moderna’s vaccine appears to have a slight advantage to Pfizer’s in that it doesn’t have to be kept in ultra-cold temperatures. It can be stored in a fridge for up to 30 days according to Moderna’s chairman.
“Furthermore, we’ve also shown that you can have it at room temperature for up to 12 hours coming out of the storage conditions.”
Within the next few weeks, Moderna will seek emergency authorization use from the FDA and could release doses of its vaccine by the end of the year.
