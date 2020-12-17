“This is the wrong vote,” said a FDA committee member looking at a vote for the Pfizer vaccine. On Thursday the FDA committee gave their decision on the life-saving Moderna vaccine.
“That concludes the vote it looks like we have a favorable vote,” said the committee moderator.
The vaccine received an even more favorable vote than Pfizer’s. Committee members also made note of the extreme pressure surrounding the vaccine's approval.
“They’ve been under improper political pressure being bullied and threats,” said one committee doctor.
The welcomed news of a second vaccine comes as COVID-19 cases skyrocket and hospitals are inundated with patients across the country.
“What’s really exciting about the Moderna vaccine is it can be restored in just a regular refrigerator,” said Dr. Lisa Eichelberger Dean of the College of Health at Clayton State University.
Dr. Eichelberger was part of the Moderna vaccine trial.
“I got my first dose in September, four weeks later I got the second,” said Dr. Eichelberger.
She says it was nothing different from a flu shot and isn’t surprised to hear of the small number of participants who have experienced a reaction from the vaccine.
“People have allergies, people have allergic reactions to many drugs everyday in this country so that is not surprising,” said Dr. Eichelberger.
Dr. Eichelberger, along with many health experts, are imploring the country to trust in the science and get the vaccine when possible.
“Health professionals are putting everything on the line with this and so to rush a product to the public that isn’t safe, it would set us back light years,” said Dr. Eichelberger.
The Moderna vaccine is expected to be approved by the FDA on December 18, and Georgia expects to receive 174,000 doses of it next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.