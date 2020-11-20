Chaos, misinformation and mayhem followed the U.S. response to COVID-19.
In contrast, the work of finding an effective vaccine has seemed calm, scientific, even rational. Fueled by $10 billion taxpayer dollars, bio tech and pharmacy giants are revealing the early results of the race to find effective measures against the killing virus.
Now, two major candidates are emerging. Thirty thousand Americans are part of what the Washington Post calls one of the most closely watched human experiments in history.
Nobody is paying more attention than the 700 Atlantans who volunteered for the study.
"I am thrilled with the good news," says the doctor in charge of the Moderna firm's trial at Emory University, Nadine Rouphael.
She is overseeing the results of 350 Atlantans who were given placebo shots of salty water, and another 350 injected with two doses of a new vaccine built on a messenger gene telling the trial participant's immune system to build antibodies to attack a COVID virus.
When enough of the trial participants developed COVID, the Moderna trial's judges peered behind the firewall of the double-blind trials, discovering that 95 percent of the COVID cases developed in the people who were given a placebo.
The tentative conclusion? the vaccine is effective in halting the spread of Coronavirus in 95% of the people taking it.
There is no deadline yet for revealing which participants were really vaccinated and which received the placebo.
Yet plans for massive distribution of the vaccine are already underway. Dr. Rouphael is measuring the results she says in weeks, not months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.