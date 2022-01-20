ATLANTA (CBS46) — On Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Gwinnett County, Moe’s Southwest Grill failed to make the grade on its last routine health inspection.
The Duluth restaurant scored 65-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a mold-like substance on containers of minced garlic. Plus, raw steak was stored above shredded cheese and there was expired lettuce stored in the cooler.
“If there is a problem going on in the back I’ll talk to the manager and I’ll get it sorted out. As I said, he’s out on vacation and if he’s not taking care of this store then I’ll have to make some changes and see what happens to the manager, but we’ll see,” The temporary manager said.
The employee in charge told us he was covering for the store manager who was on vacation and he would work with the team to correct any violations.
There are several good scores to report from around metro Atlanta. In DeKalb County, Jimmy’s Tequila and Carnes on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Doraville picked up 91-points. In Cherokee County, Applebee’s on Ridgewalk Parkway in Woodstock scored a 96 and in Cobb County, Lunch Basket on Cherokee Street in Marietta earned 98-points.
The Hearth Pizza Tavern on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs received a 100 on their last health inspection. In fact, they’ve scored two in a row.
Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. They’ve been in business for more than a decade and the ambiance is great inside with cozy booths and you can enjoy patio dining as well. Their pie is amazing because they have a hearth stone pizza oven, so it comes out fresh and crispy.
They also have several signature cocktails to go along with it. On their menu they have the beet salad, you can also start out with the crispy Brussel sprouts, the hearth burger with cheddar and they have the cure pie which has all types of meat, including bacon and the great white clam pie is a Rhode Island pizza which you won’t find it anywhere else in metro Atlanta. Boy that’s good!
