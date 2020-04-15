ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Moe's Original BBQ, a fixture in the Midtown restaurant scene, is working to raise $5,000 to help feed Atlanta's essential workers on the frontlines.
General Manager Brian Mancuso said the restaurant has raised just over $2,000 on its GoFundMe page. For every $500 raised, said Mancuso, Moe's is able to provide 50 box lunches to police, public safety and healthcare workers.
"We wanted to give back in some way and knew by discounting boxed meals for essential personnel and getting help from the community would work well to achieve our goal," Mancuso said.
Since launching the donation site, Moe's has served 200 meals to Northside Hospital Emergency Room, Piedmont Hospital, and the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation. If you're interested in donating, click here.
