DEKALB Co. (CBS46)—DeKalb Police arrested a mother after officers said she sent text messages to the child's father threatening to harm the child.
According to police, Rochelle Riley assaulted her son, Anthony Johnson, 6, in front of his father.
Police said Riley then took her son from the father’s home, and she sent several text messages threatening to kill the child, as well as texts saying she already killed the child.
Riley and the child were later located early Friday morning in DeKalb County according to police.
The child was unharmed and charges are pending against Riley.
