Latonya Tucker, just moved to Lithonia, with her bubbly 3-year-old son Ethan.
She told CBS46, he’s normally sweet and all smiles; but Sunday he could barely eat.
“When he took a bite out of a hot dog, he just burst out crying,” Tucker told CBS46.
The worried mother, asked him what was wrong.
“He said that he had grits and it hurt his mouth,” said Tucker.
So, she asked Ethan to open wide, and said she couldn’t believe what she saw…burns covering the roof of his mouth.
“All of that was like real red and it looked just horrible,” said Tucker.
Tucker told CBS46, Ethan had grits last Thursday at his daycare, Milestone Achievers Academy.
Upset, she said she went to the daycare asking why someone would give her son hot grits.
“They immediately denied it, saying that they cool their grits down and there’s no way he could have burns, that it had to be an allergic reaction.” Said Tucker.
Tucker said she took her son to the emergency room, where doctors said Ethan had no known allergies, but did have an oral ulceration due to a thermal burn.
Thursday night, CBS46 went to the Lithonia daycare, to get answers.
The director wouldn’t give us his name, but insisted the situation was handled.
“We were not aware of the burns,” he said “she brought it to us that was our first time ever hearing about it,”.
We asked how staff cares for students.
“We take care of the kids, like their our own…we did not try to hide anything,” he said.
However, Tucker believes they’re trying to cover up the incident, that left her child in pain.
“Being a single mom like you depend on the daycare when you’re dropping them off you’re thinking that you’re leaving your child safe, just for something like this to happen,” Tucker cried.
Tucker wants to warn parents and has filed a complaint with the state. CBS46 confirmed an investigation has begun.
