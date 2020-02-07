Mom continues to fight for justice, 25 years after daughter's murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – February 9th is always a tough day for Acqunellia Smith.
As she's done for the past 25 years, Smith will place purple balloons at a wooded area off Campbellton Road to mark the birthday of her slain daughter, Nacole.
This year she'll place 39 balloons. Purple was her favorite color.
"Nacole was a fighter, I know she fought that man that day" she told CBS46.
In 1995, Nacole was brutally raped, beaten and shot twice in the head as she walked to school.
She was later found by two security guards in the wooded area behind her southwest apartment complex.
Smith said she'll never stop looking for her daughter's killer.
"Somebody knows something, but nobody's talking," she said.
CSI Atlanta has released a new age-enhanced version of a sketch of the alleged killer with the help of GBI forensic artist Kelly Lawson.
In 2004, a 13-year-old girl was raped in East Point and survived her attacker. DNA from the crime was later linked to DNA found in Nacole’s case.
Smith said now, she's waiting for DNA results from Atlanta Police Department, who told her genetic genealogy is being used. The results make take up to eight months.
"I'm very hopeful that justice will be served," she said.
If you have any information that can help Nacole's case, call Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
