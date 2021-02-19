A one-year-old from Atlanta died last week after a shelf fell onto him and according to national data, deadly furniture falls happened more than 500 times in the last two decades.
"Kaesyn was put down for a nap around 11 or 12 o'clock, he got up playing and climbed on top of a dresser. The dresser fell on him, taking away his ability to cry or make any sound" said his mother, Sa'Mya Williams.
Williams said investigators told her what happened nine days ago when a family member who was babysitting found him. Williams said EMS crews arrived to the relative's home but could not revive the toddler.
"He was an active, outgoing person. He stayed smiling and playing," the proud mom described little Kaesyn. In fact, it's hard to find a picture where the toddler is not smiling or playing. He would have turned two years old on March 19th. "Always watch your child, even if they're sleeping, playing, eating-- anything." Williams continued, "check on your child often."
The grief is heavy for the young Atlanta mom because she's always been around to protect Kaesyn except for this one time she said. Officials are looking into the make and brand of the dresser shelf, but the family learned it was unleveled and unsecured at the time. An issue the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) found was the cause in at least 556 deaths since 2000.
"You cannot judge a dress, whether it's going to be tippy or not, just by looking at it," a CPSC representative told CBS News in an interview.
The consumer reports group began calling for a mandatory standard, as opposed to the current voluntary standard, for manufactures. It would require a company to pass tests that ensure furniture stability, going beyond placing warning labels on products. A safety measure Williams would like to see in the future.
"Anything can happen under a second, anything can happen," the mom said. "I loved being his mom."
Experts urge families and all agencies which provide care for children to anchor down all appliances and furniture when possible. Resources can be found at this government web resource
The family is planning funeral arrangements for baby Kaesyn. Their GoFundMe link can be found here.
