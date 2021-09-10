CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Clayton County Police are asking for help in locating a missing mother and her 2-year-old son.
Police say they received a call at 6:30 a.m. Sept. 10 from a home on Mt. Zion Boulevard in Morrow.
They learned 29-year-old Brittany Lewis left the home with her son Jerry Davis Jr. about an hour earlier after a fight with her live-in boyfriend.
Police say that Lewis suffers from depression and her family is concerned about her wellbeing. She was last seen wearing a black and white dress and was barefooted.
Davis was last seen wearing a green shirt and a diaper. He did not have any shoes on at the time of his disappearance.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Ms. Brittany Lewis or Jerry Davis Jr. is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
