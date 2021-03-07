Parenting during the pandemic is causing fewer "typical" clients for experts who say they're working with moms that have never questioned their drinking habits until now. One group is working to help more women find solutions in sobriety.
The saying goes 'to the world she's a mother, to her family she is the world.' And, the entire world, for mom Tekaya Parhams, came crashing down as she battled alcoholism.
"I would drink to make motherhood easier." Parhams continued, "that became a monster pretty fast."
She now calls herself "sober mom" and it's been that way for one year now. Parhams says at the start of the pandemic, she put her last drink down.
A time where more moms have actually picked one up, says recovery coach Emily Paulson.
"Mommy wine culture, it's meant as a joke. 'Haha parenting is so hard, here have a glass of wine,'" imitated Paulson.
The coach and now founder of Sober Mom Squad argues that joke can enable a surface level perspective of a deeper issue.
Since March 2020, national labor data compiled by McKinsey & Company shows nearly 56 percent of U.S. workforce exits have been women which mean more moms are home now than in the 1980s.
Sober Mom Squad claims the effects can be seen through alcoholism.
"A couple weeks into the pandemic, it was women who had never questioned their drinking [coming to me]," Paulson explained.
"'I'm just a social drinker but now I'm home. I'm not being social at all and drinking more than ever.' It was the women in that very gray area."
In response to that uptick, she started Sober Mom Squad with other women who say it's not about whether you drink or not, it's about the reason you grab the drink.
"Do we need to show our kids we need to drink to survive them?"
From virtual group meetings, to webinars, to individual sessions-- the self-identified recovering alcoholics help other moms work through parenting, stress, loss, and everything in between.
Through their work and social media outreach, the squad found hundreds of moms revealed their alcohol dependency grew the more often drinking happened at play dates and kid parties.
"A very fine line of if you're someone who doesn't have a problem, recognizing the people around you do."
While COVID has driven many social and economic factors, Sober Mom Squad hopes to steer parents in a new direction to cope with it all.
Click here to visit the organization's website.
