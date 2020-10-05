ATLANTA (CBS46) -- We are now less than one month away from the November general election and Monday is a key day if you want to cast your ballot.
All voters who plan to vote in the November 3 election, you must be registered by the close of business on Monday. If you're not registered by Monday, you won't be eligible to vote in the general election, including for president.
With Georgia now firmly a swing state, every vote will count; so make sure you are registered to have your voice heard in November.
Next Monday, another key event takes place when early, in-person voting begins. Early, in-person voting will run until October 30.
Useful Links:
- Advanced Voting Location Information - https://elections.sos.ga.gov/Elections/advancedVotingInfo.do
- Request an Absentee Ballot - https://securevotega.com/secureabsentee/
- Find your County Election Offices - https://elections.sos.ga.gov/Elections/countyelectionoffices.do
- Key Dates for 2020 Election - https://sos.ga.gov/admin/files/2020%20Revised%20Short%20Calendar.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.