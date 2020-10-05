More than 1 million ballots have already been cast in the 2020 presidential election

More than 1.2 million Americans have already cast their presidential ballots without waiting for the first scheduled debate Tuesday between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden in Cleveland, according to a CNN survey of election officials in 20 states that are making return data available.

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- We are now less than one month away from the November general election and Monday is a key day if you want to cast your ballot.

All voters who plan to vote in the November 3 election, you must be registered by the close of business on Monday. If you're not registered by Monday, you won't be eligible to vote in the general election, including for president.

With Georgia now firmly a swing state, every vote will count; so make sure you are registered to have your voice heard in November.

Next Monday, another key event takes place when early, in-person voting begins. Early, in-person voting will run until October 30.

