The city of Johns Creek and a non-profit organization have partnered to help Johns Creek residents who are in financial need due to COVID-19.
North Fulton Community Charities (NFCC) and Johns Creek officials are assisting Johns Creek residents with overdue rent, mortgage payments, utility, food, and clothing assistance directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic
Residents who live within the city can apply online through North Fulton Community Charities at https://nfcchelp.org/how-we-help/apply-for-help/.
The city council set aside $300,000 for not-for-profit organizations that serve Johns Creek residents.
