MONROE COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- Late Saturday Monroe County Deputies executed a search warrant at a residence on Virginia Lee Blvd in Monroe County.
Six individuals were arrested with charges ranging from Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Related Objects, Possession of Marijuana less than an ounce, and Obstruction.
Stay with CBS46 for updates.
