MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested four people Friday morning at a residence on Mayfield Road after receiving numerous complaints of unusual activity.
According to the Sheriff's Office, they discovered methamphetamines, drug-related objects and a gun.
The following people were arrested: Remona Wall, possession of methamphetamine, drug-related objects and disorderly house; Jasper Adams, possession of methamphetamine and drug-related objects; Chevy Hawkins, possession of methamphetamine, crossing at the guard line and drug-related objects; and Damon Stuart, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a methamphetamine, and drug-related objects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.