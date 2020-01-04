MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A Monroe County sheriff's office deputy is facing charges after he was allegedly involved in illegal drug activity while in uniform.
Paul Nicholas Stewart, a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, arrested around 10 a.m. on Friday and is facing charges of possession of schedule III, IV, or V controlled substance with intent to distribute and use of communication Facility in commission of a felony involving a controlled substance.
This comes after Butt's County Sheriff Gary Long phoned Monroe County SO Sheriff Brad Freeman to inform him of an investigation in which Stewart was involved. Hours later, deputies with both departments arrested him.
The sheriff's office says Stewart was wearing an insignia identifying himself as a deputy with Monroe County at the time of his arrest and during his illegal activity.
"It goes without saying that I am extremely disappointed that this incident occurred and I do not and never will condone this sort of behavior in any of my employees. Stewart is being dealt in accordance with the law," said Sheriff Freeman in a press release.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be forthcoming.
