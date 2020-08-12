DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Monroe man who was involved in a Decatur murder case was arrested and charged on Wednesday in Lithonia.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit arrested 32-year-old Ricky O’Neil Holmes in connection to the shooting death of LePaul Alexander Cheeks, 38, on August 6. The shooting happened at a motel on Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur.
According to investigators, Cheeks was Holmes' neighbor at the motel. Holmes was taken into custody without incident and transported to DeKalb County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.