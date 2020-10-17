MONROE, Ga. (CBS46) A Walton County man is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his brother.
The incident happened Friday around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Jack Glass Road in Monroe. The GBI says Walton County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the home and found 27 year-old Henry Thomas McDougal with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
His brother, 31 year-old James Lewis McDougal, later surrendered to deputies. He's been charged with murder. No motive for the shooting was released.
