MONROE, Ga. (CBS46) – A Monroe police officer has been suspended without pay following a tasing incident.
Officers responded to a large group party in the Monroe Estates neighborhood on Sunday. The incident was caught on video and posted on Facebook.
City of Monroe police chief R.V. Watts said in a statement the officer’s conduct and the way he addressed the situation indicates a serious policy violation as it pertains to the department’s code of conduct.
“We at the Monroe Police Department understand the importance and need to build and strengthen relationships in our community between law enforcement and our citizens. The actions of this officer in this incident did not reflect that and in fact brought a negative image towards himself and this agency,” he said.
The officer’s name has not been released. Watts said he will have to complete remedial and corrective training.
