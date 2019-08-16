MONROE, Ga. (CBS46) The Monroe Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a man accused in an armed robbery of a woman on Tuesday.
A sketch has been developed of the suspect, who was said to be shirtless when he allegedly held the woman at gunpoint and stole her purse and wallet.
The incident happened around 4 p.m. on the 800 block of East Marable Street.
The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his late 20's and he's considered to be armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the City of Monroe Police Department at 770-549-6564.
