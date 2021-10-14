ATLANTA (CBS46) — CBS46 uncovered one of the worst health inspection scores we've ever seen this week at a Mexican restaurant on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Suwanee. Monterrey Mexican Restaurant failed with only 25 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory.
The report says there was mold on the soda nozzles. Plus, chicken and queso were at unsafe temperatures. And there were unlabeled food containers and chemical bottles stored together on the cookline.
And to make matters worse, the health inspector took photographs of other critical violations like a pan of raw beef sitting on top of onions, uncovered containers of food in the cooler, and a leaking pipe above boxes of food.
We questioned manager Adrian Betancourt about the failing score. “We had a lot of mistakes. We already fixed it,” Betancourt said.
The manager told us he retrained his staff, and he took us on a tour of the kitchen to point out the problems he said he fixed. The restaurant still has more work to do after scoring just 80-points and a “B” on reinspection.
We asked the manager if it’s now safe to eat at the restaurant.
“Absolutely sir, absolutely. I can guarantee to the people that everything is fixed, and we worked so hard to come back,” Betancourt said.
We did find several good restaurant scores around metro Atlanta. In Cobb County, Willie Jewell’s BBQ on Sandy Plains Road in Marietta scored 92 points. In Clayton County, Marco’s Pizza on Highway 138 near Stockbridge picked up a 94 and in DeKalb County, Lucky’s Burger and Brew on Brookhaven Avenue in Atlanta didn’t need any luck earning 96 points.
And congratulations to Nam Kitchen on Blue Stone Road in Sandy Springs for winning this week’s Golden Spatula Award. The Fulton County restaurant scored three 100’s in a row.
Nam Kitchen serves authentic Vietnamese cuisine and has an amazing ambiance, which is cozy and quaint. They serve many fantastic items on their menu including a special nigiri set, avocado balls, spring rolls, banh mi and pho and a delicious fillet mignon. In addition to great food, they have a fine wine market in the restaurant featuring several allocated wines you won’t find anywhere else. Boy that’s good!
