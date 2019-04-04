BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Parents of a four-month-old child are facing charges after doctors say the child sustained multiple broken bones.
Doctors at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta say the child obtained the injuries from abuse at the hands of Seleta Basinger and Louis Coleman Sr.
Coleman was arrested March 28th. He is charged with aggravated battery, criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, battery and cruelty to children. The mother was arrested the following day and faces charges for cruelty to children.
Investigators are still looking into the case.
