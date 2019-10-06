ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A 13-month-old girl is at Scottish Rite Hospital after she was shot in the hand early Sunday evening.
Police responded to a person shot call around 5:30 p.m. to Piedmont Avenue and Decatur Street S.E. The child's mother told police the incident originally occurred near Ira Street and Fletcher Street S.W. She said her child was hit after two men started shooting at each other following a dispute.
Police said the child’s mother was on her way to the hospital with the child when she encountered a Georgia State University police officer who escorted them to the hospital.
No suspects are in custody. The investigation continues.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
