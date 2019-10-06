ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A 13-month-old girl is at Scottish Rite Hospital after she sustained a gunshot wound to the hand.
Police responded to Piedmont Avenue and Decatur Street SE around 5:30 p.m. Sunday to a call of a person shot. The child was alert, conscious and breathing when officers arrived.
The child's mother told police the incident originally occurred near Ira Street and Fletcher Street SW. She said her child was hit by a bullet when two men started shooting at each other following a dispute.
Police are on scene gathering more information. No suspects are in custody.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
