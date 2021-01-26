The Atlanta Braves made the decision to open Monument Garden at Truist Park on Wednesday for fans to pay tribute to the late Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, who passed away early Friday morning.
The exhibit will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. for anyone who wants to pay their final respects to Hank.
