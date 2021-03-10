As health and government officials try to minimize the impact of Covid-19 on tenants by placing moratoriums on evictions, landlords feel they are being unfairly punished.
Over the past 11 years, Paxton Baety has built a business consisting of four properties he rents out.
“I got bills to pay,” said Baety.
But one of his tenants in Decatur hasn’t paid rent since last June.
“I filed an eviction on July 2nd, because the tenant decided she wasn’t moving because of Covid, and I couldn’t do anything to make her move,” Baety added.
He said she changed the locks and refuses to pay him.
“On top of losing rent, I’ve had to pay roughly another $6,000 in taxes and insurance for a house I’m paying for someone else to live in,” Baety said.
The CDC has extended the residential eviction ban until at least March 31st, 2021.
That means landlords continue to pay to maintain and finance their properties with little or no rent coming in, and no recourse to remove non-paying tenants.
“So that means I’m not able to pay for things for myself, I’m supposed to be going to physical therapy, but I can’t go because I have to use that money to cover my real house,” added Baety.
Baety said he would be more understanding if his tenant truly could not afford it, but he believes otherwise and is taking her to court.
“It’s not like she got behind, she’s just using the system to her advantage, she can pay rent, but she chose not to because she knows nothing can be done about it,” said Baety.
Another landlord sent CBS46’s Melissa Stern photos of her damaged properties, and said on top of losing rent money, her property is getting destroyed as people are moving in together after losing their own housing.
“They know you can’t do anything, so they stop paying, live rent free, and the courts don’t care, all they care about is tenants, they never even thought about landlords,” Baety said.
Baety said he’s lost more than $25,000 since the pandemic started.
