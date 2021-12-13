ATLANTA (CBS46) — More land has been obtained for the second phase of affordable housing units on the Atlanta Beltline, according to a press release.
Atlanta Beltline, Atlanta Housing and Rea Ventures have closed the deal on the second phase of the Lofts at Reynoldstown Crossing named Madison at Reynoldstown. They will be located at 872 Memorial Drive.
The apartment building will have 116 affordable units, with affordability levels ranging from 30% to 80% of Area Median Income (AMI). The units will remain affordable for 30 years. Specifically, 29 units will be at or below 30% AMI, 63 units will be at or below 60% AMI, and 24 units will be at or below 80% AMI.
The AMI or median amount one household with four family members earns in one year was $82,700 for 2020.
Madison at Reynoldstown will rise beside the Lofts at Reynoldstown Crossing on Memorial Drive where the Eastside Trail meets the Southside Trail. The Lofts at Reynoldstown Crossing were purchased, developed, and sold by ABI in 2011 with 28 affordable units leveraging down payment assistance as a wealth-building tool through homeownership.
ABI sold the 1.2 acres below fair market value to ensure the completion of this important affordable housing community. In addition, the BeltLine Affordable Housing Trust Fund (BAHTF) contributed $2 million to the development.
The new building is expected to take approximately 18 months to build.
