ATLANTA (CBS46) – With the delta variant causing Georgia ICU beds to be at 97% capacity – the highest percentage since the start of the pandemic – more Georgia companies are requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Teresa Okoli works at a long-term care facility. She’s still undecided about getting the vaccine, and she’s not sure what she’ll do if her employer decides to require it.
“If I decided to get the vaccine, I would get it and stay employed,” she said, “but if I decided not to get the vaccine, then I would be unemployed.”
Metro-Atlanta’s largest healthcare systems, Emory, Wellstar, and Piedmont, are requiring employees to get vaccinated.
The largest employer in the state, Delta Air Lines, is asking employees to get vaccinated or pay a $200 per month health insurance surcharge.
Some of Georgia’s other large companies currently are not requiring employees to be vaccinated, including The Home Depot, Publix, and Kroger. Well-known Georgia-based companies Coca-Cola and Chick-fil-A currently aren’t requiring vaccines for employees.
Walgreens and CVS are requiring office workers to be vaccinated but not cashiers.
Atlanta-based UPS is requiring office workers to be vaccinated, but not drivers.
Rideshare companies Uber and Lyft are requiring office workers to get vaccinated, but there’s no current vaccine requirement for Uber or Lyft drivers.
Atlanta resident Kevin Hazzard thinks vaccine mandates soon could become the norm for many companies.
“When we sent our children to school, we had to prove that they had been vaccinated against measles, mumps, rubella, and everything else,” he said, “and I feel most people sitting in buildings are now probably feeling the same way. They want to make sure the people around them are being as safe as they are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.