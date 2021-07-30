ATLANTA (CBS46) — More business owners in the East Atlanta Village are stepping forward and requiring patrons at bars and restaurants to be fully vaccinated to be served.
This is a result of the Delta variant spread and vaccinated people becoming infected with breakthrough cases of COVID-19.
Mary’s Bar has become the second venue in the area to do so, making the announcement online.
More businesses are now requiring those who are served by them to show proof of vaccination, including three restaurants and a bar in East #Atlanta Village. Full details @cbs46 #COVID19 #VaccineMandates pic.twitter.com/xvO9I68io7— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) July 30, 2021
Eatavision, where you eat what you are watching, is also following suit.
“I feel like it’s the only responsible thing to do,” said Q Trinh, founder of Eatavision and restaurant We Suki Suki. “Because we’re going to be in a very small venue that only seats about 20–25 people, we have mandated that you have to be vaccinated, and you also have to bring in your vaccination card as proof.”
That makes it a total of three venues in East Atlanta to require proof of vaccination. Arogsy was the first after being forced to shut down recently because of positive cases.
The eatery saying that since the announcement they have received backlash and won’t be speaking publicly on the decision for the moment.
Mary’s saying to CBS46 they, too, will not be speaking on the decision because of backlash. But the restaurants are not alone.
“For my own particular office practice where I have a very small office, a small space without the best ventilation," said Dr. Frita Fisher, internal medicine doctor and nephrologist. "I require the patients that are coming face-to-face be fully vaccinated.”
Dr. Fisher making the decision due to the transplant, dialysis, and kidney-issue patients she sees.
“We know that during this pandemic people who have compromised immune systems are more likely to be hospitalized and more likely to die from Covid-19,” Dr. Fisher said.
She does offer other telemedicine to those who are unvaccinated.
Down in East Atlanta Village they, too, said they’re making these decisions to save lives and want more people to listen to the science.
“You’re entitled to your opinions, but so are we, and if this helps everybody understand that the majority of us, here in the village, are pro-vaccination, pro-mask, then you really don’t need to be down here in East Atlanta. We love sharing what we do but we also have priorities towards our customers, our employees, and our families,” Trinh said.
CBS46 checked with a number of other businesses around East Atlanta Village who said while they support the three businesses decision, they do not have plans yet to require the same of their customers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.